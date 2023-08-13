Oh, brother: Pullman loves water tower

When Doug Rudolph painted a portrait of Charlie Brown on a water tower more than half a century ago, he expected outrage.
Little did he know, the renowned cartoon would become a beloved landmark for many Palouse residents.
Pullman’s Charlie Brown water tower turned 60 this year.
The illustration, located on the corner of Derby and Spring streets, has watched over Pioneer Hill with its disillusioned look since it was placed. Palouse residents haven’t been able to part with “Charlie” since it was painted.
To celebrate its anniversary, Sarah Phelan-Blamires, communications coordinator for the city of Pullman, dove deep to find its origins. She consulted city departments, including the engineering and maintenance operations, as well as conducted her own personal research.
Rudolph painted Charlie Brown on a water tower one evening in 1963, Phelan-Blamires said. She added there have been rumors of others creating the figure, but Rudolph is most commonly said to have painted it.
While Rudolph went to work that evening, he was careful to not be spotted. Phelan-Blamires said a police cruiser drove by and he had to “hit the deck.” He thought he was going to get caught, but the vehicle drove away moments later.
The illustration was supposed to be a negative social statement, portraying Rudolph’s feelings about the town he had been living in.
Phelan-Blamires said Rudolph was a sophomore at Pullman High School when he painted “Charlie.” He didn’t like Pullman, and was unsure what he wanted to do with his life.
Charlie’s expression on the tower was often seen in the cartoon when he was upset, Phelan-Blamires said. She added it was the point for Rudolph painting it, as he was upset himself.
For almost 30 years the tower became an “urban legend.” No one knew who painted “Charlie,” until Rudolph spoke out.
Phelan-Blamires said Rudolph waited to claim his handiwork because he was worried his parents would be charged with the cost of painting over it.
“You also have to look at the time period, too,” Phelan-Blamires said. “Graffiti and vandalism were looked at as a big deal and problem with youth.”
Though Rudolph painted Charlie as a negative sentiment, his efforts backfired. Instead of upsetting the community, many grew fond of the illustration.
Around four years after it was painted, the city scheduled a routine maintenance and repaint the tower, Phelan-Blamires said. Pioneer Hill residents stood up and demanded Charlie not be painted over.
Since the illustration was created, the city has made an effort to keep Charlie on the water tower.
In 2015, Phelan-Blamires said the tower needed to be worked on because of a leak. The city fixed the tower, and contracted an artist to match the illustration to its original condition — down to its signature green background.
The city has no plans to take down “Charlie,” Phelan-Blamires said.
She added the illustration takes something mundane, like a water tower, and brings charm and personality to it, as well as bringing artwork to residential areas.
“It’s unique to our community,” Phelan-Blamires said.
