AHSAHKA -- Fire crews on Sunday evening had managed to stop the growth of the Old Ahsahka Fire, according to an update provided by the Idaho Department of Lands.
The fire is still considered 0% contained, but control lines have been set around the majority of the fire, according to IDL.
No structures have been lost and there had been no injuries. All road closures have been lifted and all power lines in the area have been repaired and reactivated, according to the IDL update.
Earlier on Sunday, IDL reported the wildfire, which had first been reported north of the small town of Ahsahka near the Clearwater River, had grown to approximately 300 acres.
The fire was first reported to cover 40 acres, but grew thanks to "dry fuels, steep terrain, and spotting up to a ¼ mile," according to the IDL update.
About 100 personnel have responded to the fire and will focus on the east side of the fire and attempt to establish a direct fire line.
The personnel fighting the fire include three hand crews of 20 people each, eight helitack personnel, two smokejumpers, two engines, two dozers, one water tender and one type 3 helicopter. Additional air resources may be called as needed but may be limited because of heavy smoke, according to the IDL update.
The North Idaho Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered and will take command of the fire, according to the update.
Agencies who are involved include the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, Idaho Department of Lands, U.S. Forest Service, Orofino Fire Department, Sunnyside Fire Department and Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.