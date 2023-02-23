Old Man Winter strikes again

Pat Baird walks his dog Venus along the levee Wednesday as the Lewiston Hill looms in the background with a light dusting of snow.

 Austin Johnson

Area residents woke up to a familiar wintry sight Wednesday morning with a reminder that spring hasn’t officially arrived.

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Palouse and Camas Prairie all received various levels of snow ranging between 1-3 inches. Grangeville received the most snow at 3 inches. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley along with Pullman and Moscow had 1½ inches, according to John Fox, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Spokane.

Tags

Recommended for you