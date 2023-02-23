Old Man Winter strikes again

Area residents woke up to a familiar wintry sight Wednesday morning with a reminder that spring hasn’t officially arrived.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Palouse and Camas Prairie all received various levels of snow ranging between 1-3 inches. Grangeville received the most snow at 3 inches. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley along with Pullman and Moscow had 1½ inches, according to John Fox, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Spokane.
Temperatures will remain lower than average until Friday, staying around the single digits or teens for the region.
The average temperatures on Wednesday for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley was a high of 50 degrees and a low of 32 degrees. The average for the Palouse was a high of 45 degrees and a low of 30, according to the National Weather Service.
Although the temperatures are cold for today, it’s not close to breaking the low record for Feb. 23. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s record low for the day is 9 degrees, set in 1894, and with a forecasted low of around 13 degrees today that record remains safe. The Palouse record, also set in 1894, was minus 3 degrees, which won’t see much competition from the forecasted low of 6 degrees, Fox said.
Despite the drop in temperatures, a late February cold snap is actually common. In fact, it happened on the same exact dates last year. In 2022 in the valley, Feb. 22 had a high of 28 with a low of 15 degrees, followed by a high of 26 and a low of 9 degrees on Feb. 23.
Fox said the phenomenon happens every couple years. The region gets high temperatures in February and then dips below 20 degrees. This year the change is caused by an arctic cold front moving through the area, and a low pressure system from Canada is bringing down cold air.
The weather system also brought high winds in addition to the snow and cold temperatures. Beginning Monday night, the area had several periods of windy conditions that will continue through this morning with wind gusts between 5-10 mph.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley had wind gusts that reached 33 mph at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Just to the north, on the Lewiston Hill, gusts reached 67 mph at 2 a.m. Tuesday and 40 mph at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Pullman reported wind gusts at 32 mph from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts at Craigmont were at 18 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind chill also causes a drop in temperatures — for example, a 9 mph wind can cause a 15-degree drop in temperatures.
The wind came from two different weather systems. The first system Monday and Tuesday were from the southwest, but Wednesday’s and today’s wind comes from the arctic chill from the northeast, said Laurie Nisbet, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Spokane.
Although most of the time the wind in the region comes from a westerly direction, with an arctic weather system it’s not uncommon for the wind to come from the northeast, Nisbet said.