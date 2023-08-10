Old Navy debuts in Lewiston next week

Employees work to set up the new Old Navy location on the east end of the Nez Perce Plaza. The store will be open a week from today.

 August Frank/Tribune

Old Navy plans to open Wednesday in Lewiston at an unspecified time.

The 10,000-square-foot store at 2634 Nez Perce Drive near Home Depot is one of about 20 the chain plans to open this year, according to an Old Navy news release. It will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.