Old Navy debuts in Lewiston next week

Old Navy plans to open Wednesday in Lewiston at an unspecified time.
The 10,000-square-foot store at 2634 Nez Perce Drive near Home Depot is one of about 20 the chain plans to open this year, according to an Old Navy news release. It will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
“As part of the brand’s growth strategy, Old Navy is focused on opening new stores in smaller markets to reach new customers who have had the opportunity to shop the brand online, but haven’t had access to a local store,” according to the news release.
Old Navy specializes in “fun, fashionable and affordable clothing” for men, women and children, according to the news release.
The store was the first value-retailer to offer “the broadest assortment of women’s sizes in stores and online, with no price difference,” according to the news release.
Hints that the Lewiston store is getting closer to its debut have been visible in recent weeks. Crews have been on site doing various tasks such as installing shelves, and posters with the Old Navy logo that had covered the windows have been removed.
Old Navy, which was part of the revival of the Palouse Mall in Moscow, is arriving in a market where many consumers are eager to have more places to buy clothing in-person at businesses that have fitting rooms.
In recent years, Lewiston lost Shopko, Kmart, Macy’s and JCPenney. That left Eddie Bauer, TJ Maxx, Ross Dress For Less, Maurices, North 40 Outfitters and Walmart along with smaller shops such as STB Boutique, Catkin and Iconique as some of the only places in town that sell new garments.
Old Navy is a part of Gap, a company that describes itself as the largest American specialty apparel company. Its other brands are Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta. Gap is getting a new president and CEO, Richard Dickson, on Aug. 22.
Dickson, 55, comes to Gap from Mattel where he was president and chief operating officer. At Mattel, Dickson was a “lead architect in a global corporate transformation that has reinvigorated Mattel’s iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price, as well as restored the company to growth,” according to a news release from Gap.
At Gap, Dickson’s compensation package includes a $1.4 million base salary, and eligibility for an annual target bonus equal to 185% of his base salary as well as numerous other benefits such as home sale assistance, temporary housing and commuting expenses for as long as a year, according to documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition to his previous position at Mattel, Dickson is also co-founder of Gloss.com, an online retailer of high-end cosmetics, and has served as an executive at Bloomingdale’s.