Old Navy's Lewiston location set to open next Wednesday

Employees work to set up the new Old Navy location on the east end of the Nez Perce Plaza in Lewiston. The store is scheduled to open next Wednesday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Old Navy plans to open next Wednesday in Lewiston at an unspecified time.

The 10,000-square-foot store at 2634 Nez Perce Drive near Home Depot is one of about 20 the chain plans to open this year, according to an Old Navy news release. It will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.