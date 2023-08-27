As of the end of this past week, Jim Kleeburg planned to seek another term on Lewiston’s city council. John Spickelmire is undecided and Rick Tousley won’t seek reelection.
The filing period for the three council seats the men hold starts at 8 a.m. Monday and ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
During that time, the Lewiston City Clerk’s Office will be accepting petitions and declarations of candidacies from individuals seeking the positions that will be on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
Those seeking the seats have to be registered voters, at least 18 years old, reside in the city of Lewiston, obtain at least five qualified signatures and pay a $40 filing fee.
The top three vote-getters in the election will win four-year terms on the city council. The positions pay $700 a month.
Spickelmire, who was appointed to city council last year after Luke Blount resigned, is waiting on the outcome of a coming council meeting.
“I am going to see how the final reading of the FY24 budget goes next Monday and decide from there,” he said in an email this week.
The council will hear a report from city staff about what would happen to the $107 million budget for the coming fiscal year if property tax revenue was cut by 2.5% from $23.5 million to $22.9 million before taking the third and final vote on the budget. Spickelmire proposed looking at the reduction and was backed by a majority of the council.
Kleeburg and Tousley were elected in 2021, when Lewiston voters backed switching from a city manager to a strong mayor form of government.
Tousley, 70, is choosing not to run again because he would prefer to spend his time with his family pursuing activities such as travel.
Council meetings, he said, sometimes take longer than they should because of remarks from some councilors reminding their constituents they have heard their views, instead of the business before them.