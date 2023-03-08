One dead after accident at Spokane Tribe Casino site

One person died in an accident at a construction site Tuesday morning at the Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights.

 Colin Mulvany/Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE — One person is dead following an accident at a construction site at the Spokane Tribe Casino.

Chaplains and health and services workers from the tribe were on-site to provide support and help to workers and staff of the casino and Swinerton Construction, according to a news release from the casino.