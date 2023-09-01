One week remains in the two-week filing period for people in Idaho who want to run for elected positions that will be on this November’s ballot.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Anyone interested in running can file declarations of candidacy with city clerks.
No legislative, statewide or federal elections will be on this year’s ballot in Idaho. All of the races will be nonpartisan contests at the city or county level.
Below is a list of incumbents in mayor, city council or other prominent positions that will be up for election in the five counties in north central Idaho. These incumbents may or may not be running for reelection.
CLEARWATER COUNTY
Orofino
Three council positions (4-year terms) — Jennifer Dunaway, Doug Donner, Joshua Tilley.
Weippe
Two council positions (4-year terms) — Norm Steadman, Sheila Barteaux
Pierce
Mayor — Greg Gerot
Two council positions (4-year terms) — Clay Hosley, John Stinson
Two council positions (2-year terms) — Eden Bowie, Kathy Wilson-Dill
Elk River
Two council positions (4-year terms) — Seat 2 – Tena Williams, Seat 4 – Diana Olson.
One council position (2-year term) — Seat 1 – Marsha Martin
IDAHO COUNTY
Cottonwood
Mayor — Keith Holcomb
Two council positions (four-year seats) — Linda Nida, Krisi Holthaus
Two council positions (two-year seats) — Debby O’Neill (appointed), Brett Miller (appointed)
Ferdinand
Mayor — Ralph B. Wassmuth
Council, two seats — Lori Webb Remacle, Kenneth Becker
Grangeville
Council, three four-year at-large seats — Amy Farris, Pete Lane, Michael B. Peterson
Kooskia
Mayor — Donald Coffman
Council, two four-year seats — Alan R. Curtis, Greg Gibler
Riggins
Council, two four-year seats — Brady J. Clary, Bill Sampson
Stites
Council, two four-year seats — Vicki L. Coons, Laurie Radd
White Bird
Council, two four-year seats — John Collins, Randy Holt
LATAH COUNTY
Moscow
City Council, three at-large seats — Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Drew Davis
Moscow School District, three board of trustee seats — Dawn Fazio, Dulce Kersting-Lark and Jim Frenzel
Mayor races
Juliaetta — Richard Groseclose
Deary — Jason Johnson
Genesee — John Hermann
Potlatch — David Brown
Bovill — Diane Holt
Troy — Steve Corr
LEWIS COUNTY
Craigmont
Mayor — Roger Riggers
Two council seats — Rick Samsel and Curt Ralstin
Kamiah
Two council seats — Genese Simler and James Kelley
Nezperce
Mayor — Steve Bateman
Two council seats — Tyler Nelson and James Zenner
Reubens
Two council seats — Dana Crow and Deborah Lowe
Winchester
Mayor — Miriam Youngren
Two council seats — Deydra Caulkins and Larry Tannahill.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY
Lewiston
Three council seats (four-year terms) — Jim Kleeburg, John Spickelmire, Rick Tousley
Lewiston School District, one board of trustee seat (six-year term) — Charlette Kremer
Culdesac
Mayor — William Vorrasi
Three council seats (four-year terms) — Larry R Abele, Amy Connerley, Joanne Schetzle
Lapwai
Mayor — Antonio Smith
Two council seats (four-year terms) — Carmalita Bohnee, Taricia Moliga
Peck
Mayor — Nancy Greene
Two city council seats (four-year terms) — Scott Greene, vacant