Open door to those who need help

Lisa Lycan, substance use disorder program manager, says there's always an open door at Quality Behavioral Health in Clarkston, which offers a variety of methods for people looking to break a substance addiction.

 August Frank/Tribune

If someone is seeking treatment for a substance use disorder, they can always walk through the door at Quality Behavioral Health in Clarkston.

The facility’s substance use program is one of many services the nonprofit organization offers — and is one of the places in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where people can receive treatment. Quality Behavioral Health offers services to people in Washington through insurance, Medicaid and self-pay.