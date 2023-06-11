Open door to those who need help

If someone is seeking treatment for a substance use disorder, they can always walk through the door at Quality Behavioral Health in Clarkston.
The facility’s substance use program is one of many services the nonprofit organization offers — and is one of the places in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where people can receive treatment. Quality Behavioral Health offers services to people in Washington through insurance, Medicaid and self-pay.
When a person comes in for treatment, they are assessed by a counselor and screened about their personal history, including their drug use, what the substance is and the severity of their addiction. That determines what kind of care the person needs to receive.
A person doesn’t need to “get clean” before seeking services at Quality Behavioral Health; even though the facility doesn’t have a detox center, it can assist with the detoxing process. Lisa Lycan, the substance use disorder program manager, said a detox facility is “desperately” needed in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and those services are hard to find.
Quitting alcohol and opiates is the most dangerous process, Lycan said, but it depends on the person’s usage. For any drug, though, the withdrawal process can be difficult. Lycan said sometimes clients go to the ER or take medications to help with the process.
Once the treatment process begins, Quality Behavioral Health provides the care of a level 2.1 facility, which means it’s an intensive outpatient facility that includes three days a week of treatment, three hours a day, usually for three months. Treatment is also progress-based in Washington, which means clients learn to have external and internal motivation for recovery. Pomeroy also has an office that provides treatment and services for people in Garfield County.
Sometimes people need inpatient treatment and are referred to places as close as Spokane and as far away as the Seattle area. Some of those facilities fill up quickly and potential patients are placed on a waiting list.
“We here have seen a rise in people accessing care,” Lycan said.
However, Quality Behavioral Health can handle the increase, Lycan said, because it has so many programs and services that also include other areas of need like housing and medical assistance. Quality Behavioral Health also provides continued care for those who have already gone through treatment.
“We’re kind of a one-stop shop, if you will,” Lycan said.
The treatment program itself is abstinence-based and focuses on self-care and relapse prevention. The self-care method means each patient finds methods that work for them or what doesn’t work. It can also involve taking care of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs with the help of a support system. Even things like sleep disruptions, diet, exercise and taking medications can affect a person’s recovery.
“Hopefully, with education, encouragement, they can make well-informed decisions for themselves,” Lycan said. “If it doesn’t work, we replace it and try something else and we keep trying and keep trying until they find those coping mechanisms that will work for them.”
Support from others also plays a factor in recovery and Quality Behavioral Health has a crisis line available if someone needs immediate help. People can also check in with their sponsor or a family member or friend.
When it comes to relapsing with substance use, Lycan said the first step is for people to take ownership of it and admit they made a mistake. Then they can process what happened that led up to the relapse.
“Because the relapse happens way before the actual act of using any substance,” Lycan said.
Lycan said recovery is a learning process, during which the person seeks the techniques and methods that work for them. So if a person relapses, they can figure out a new method to stay sober, or change the behavior or decision-making process that led to the relapse.
“So as long as they’re processing it and understanding and learning — we’re human, we sometimes make decisions that are not in our best interest,” Lycan said. “Bringing it out there and not having that guilt and shame that we all attach to things at different times in our lives and just really learning from it. When that happens, it’s amazing. To see people actually light up and get excited about their future, their life and doing something different.”
Along with group therapy and individual counseling sessions, Quality Behavioral Health is flexible to help clients, while still following the requirements of the state of Washington. However, the organization finds creative ways to provide care on an individual level, so the treatment fits the client.
“I get emotional. I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve been in this profession a long time, and every time, every time, it gets me,” Lycan said when people have that breakthrough moment. “It’s a really good feeling.”
However, there are also times it can be frustrating. In her job, she sees people at their best, succeeding with treatment, and at their worst, as they struggle to work toward recovery.
“But you just do your best, and do the best you can for the clients that walk through our door, and that’s all we can do,” Lycan said. “We have to have people meet us halfway too. We can’t do all the work for them. And there’s some very hard stories.”
Many people have trauma from their home or family life; sometimes it’s from family members who have had legal issues. Lycan used to work in long-term rehab with young people and her saying was always “it’s not about the drugs and alcohol, it’s about what got you there” – meaning that people have to deal with the trauma or circumstances that led them to substance use. The message also applies to adults, whether the person is a man or a woman, rich or poor, those issues can affect everyone.
“I have always said there’s not one person in this world that hasn’t been affected in one way or another by substance use,” Lycan said.
While there are different substances people can receive treatment for, the mission at Quality Behavioral Health doesn’t change.
“For us, it doesn’t matter what substance it is,” Lycan said. “It’s the same treatment, maybe a little bit different education on specific substances and how they affect the body over time and usage, but a drug is a drug is a drug.”
Lycan hopes that people who are struggling with substance abuse or even mental health ask for help. People can feel ashamed or think they’re a bad person. Other issues with family and work make them feel like a failure and that getting help will just be another place for someone to point out all of their mistakes. People also might have the mentality that they can do it on their own without help.
“I think one of the biggest hurdles is recognizing that and walking through the door,” she said.
Her job and that of others at Quality Behavioral Health is to provide the environment for people to change, regardless of the reason they started using substances in the first place. Every person’s story is different and some still don’t have answers.
“That ‘why’ question is one of the reasons I got into this profession, years ago. I couldn’t understand why and I don’t even know the answer to that today,” Lycan said about why people use substances. “People that have never been in the struggle just don’t understand. It’s like a job, you really don’t know what it entails unless you’re in the job.”
To help educate people on substance use, Quality Behavioral Health has a family night where clients can bring their family members. They educate families on different subjects so they have a better understanding of addiction and make it easier for clients to talk about their issues with their family.
When a person has completed the group therapy, there is a celebratory completion night and they present their relapse prevention plan and receive a certificate and a coin.
After a person completes their treatment, the door to Quality Behavioral Health is always open if people need more support.
“There’s no stigma here. There’s always a door open,” Lycan said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.