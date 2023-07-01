The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday afternoon that supports of the Open Primaries ballot initiative may begin collecting petition signatures.

The Open Primaries initiative would create a “top four” primary election. All candidates participate in the same primary election and the top four candidates advance to the general election. Voters then choose the winner in a general election with instant runoff voting, which gives voters the freedom to pick their top candidate and then to rank additional candidates in order of preference.

