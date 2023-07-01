The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office announced Friday afternoon that supports of the Open Primaries ballot initiative may begin collecting petition signatures.
The Open Primaries initiative would create a “top four” primary election. All candidates participate in the same primary election and the top four candidates advance to the general election. Voters then choose the winner in a general election with instant runoff voting, which gives voters the freedom to pick their top candidate and then to rank additional candidates in order of preference.
The Legislature this year passed a bill that would ban ranked choice or instant runoff voting. If passed, the initiative would include a provision to repeal this ban.
Attorney General Raúl Labrador conducted a review of the initiative in late May and determined that it may violate the state law requiring initiatives to address only one subject. The review also said it violates the part of the state constitution that says a person “having the highest number of votes for the office voted for shall be elected.”
The review was only advisory in nature, and the initiative process was still able to proceed.
The sponsors of the initiative — a coalition of groups including North Idaho Women, Represent US Idaho, the Hope Coalition and Reclaim Idaho, who are critical of the Idaho GOP closed primary — will need to collect signatures from 6% of the total registered voters in the 2022 general election. This total must include signatures from at least 18 legislative districts, and must be submitted by May 1, 2024.
