YAKIMA — The past week of summer-like weather has Yakima Valley agriculture leaders, particularly those growing cherries, optimistic that 2023 will see a return to normal conditions, high-quality fruit and solid yields in area orchards.

A meeting of the Washington State Fruit Commission’s board of directors, along with an early-season crop prediction from the Northwest Cherry Growers, featured an optimistic outlook after last year’s cold temperatures and April snowfall produced a lower-than-usual cherry crop.