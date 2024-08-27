Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Orchards shooting case placed on hold
Man charged in alleged exchange of gunfire with copsstill getting treated
Kaylee Brewster Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

A man charged after an incident in the Lewiston Orchards where he allegedly shot at police officers will have his criminal case on hold while he continues to receive treatment at State Hospital North.

Blake Chlumsky, 33, allegedly shot at officers Nov. 2 after Lewiston police attempted a traffic stop. Officers and Chlumsky allegedly exchanged gunfire and he was treated in Spokane for injuries, according to court documents.

He had been receiving care at State Hospital North and his case has been on hold since Dec. 21 where he was given his first competency evaluation. The time allowed to receive treatment in his criminal case expired after 180 days.

Chlumsky will be held under a civil commitment to allow more time for treatment through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The civil commitment can last as long as a year and the court will set review hearings during that time to monitor his condition. The criminal case will remain open as well, according to Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

During a hearing that took place Friday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, Olds noted that Chlumsky still required treatment for mental health issues that were affecting his ability to proceed in his criminal case. That was based on a recommendation and evaluation from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Smith and public defender Payden Ard didn’t object to Olds signing an order for a civil commitment. Smith said the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office was already working on getting the documents filed.

Olds scheduled the next review hearing for Oct. 4.

Chlumsky is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of assault with intent to commit a serious felony, attempting to elude a police officer and a sentencing enhancement for deadly use of a weapon, all felonies.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 2
Patterns of gold
Local NewsOct. 2
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Related
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Truck crash near Asotin
Local NewsOct. 2
Truck crash near Asotin
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Wheels for all
Local NewsOct. 2
Wheels for all
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Local NewsOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
A delight in movement
Local NewsOct. 2
A delight in movement
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Local NewsOct. 1
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy