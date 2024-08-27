Orchards shooting case placed on hold

A man charged after an incident in the Lewiston Orchards where he allegedly shot at police officers will have his criminal case on hold while he continues to receive treatment at State Hospital North.

Blake Chlumsky, 33, allegedly shot at officers Nov. 2 after Lewiston police attempted a traffic stop. Officers and Chlumsky allegedly exchanged gunfire and he was treated in Spokane for injuries, according to court documents.

He had been receiving care at State Hospital North and his case has been on hold since Dec. 21 where he was given his first competency evaluation. The time allowed to receive treatment in his criminal case expired after 180 days.

Chlumsky will be held under a civil commitment to allow more time for treatment through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The civil commitment can last as long as a year and the court will set review hearings during that time to monitor his condition. The criminal case will remain open as well, according to Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith.