Orchards shooting case placed on hold

A man charged after an incident in the Lewiston Orchards where he allegedly shot at police officers will have his criminal case on hold while he continues to receive treatment at State Hospital North.
Blake Chlumsky, 33, allegedly shot at officers Nov. 2 after Lewiston police attempted a traffic stop. Officers and Chlumsky allegedly exchanged gunfire and he was treated in Spokane for injuries, according to court documents.
He had been receiving care at State Hospital North and his case has been on hold since Dec. 21 where he was given his first competency evaluation. The time allowed to receive treatment in his criminal case expired after 180 days.
Chlumsky will be held under a civil commitment to allow more time for treatment through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The civil commitment can last as long as a year and the court will set review hearings during that time to monitor his condition. The criminal case will remain open as well, according to Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith.
During a hearing that took place Friday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, Olds noted that Chlumsky still required treatment for mental health issues that were affecting his ability to proceed in his criminal case. That was based on a recommendation and evaluation from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Smith and public defender Payden Ard didn’t object to Olds signing an order for a civil commitment. Smith said the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office was already working on getting the documents filed.
Olds scheduled the next review hearing for Oct. 4.
Chlumsky is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of assault with intent to commit a serious felony, attempting to elude a police officer and a sentencing enhancement for deadly use of a weapon, all felonies.
