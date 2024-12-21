Oregon’s Earl Blumenauer calls it quits after 50 years in politics

As he prepares to step down from Congress after a political career that spanned five decades, Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer is ever more certain he made the right choice.

The 76-year-old Portlander, known in his home state and in Washington, D.C., for his uniform of a bow tie and brightly colored bike pin and focus on livability issues, has never been a particularly flashy or famous politician.

He acknowledged that in his final floor speech earlier this month, highlighting the new bike lanes and a visa program he worked on as he urged new members of Congress to find ways to work together.

“My goal as a member of Congress was to leave this place a little better than I found it, and I’m proud of what we have done,” he said. “They’re things that you’re not going to see on Fox or MSNBC news. It’s not going to rocket around the internet. But they’re simple, common-sense efforts to bring people together to solve problems.”

Blumenauer has been the dean and oldest member of Oregon’s congressional delegation since former Rep. Peter DeFazio retired in 2023. He told the Capital Chronicle he “just sort of fell into politics”: When he was a junior studying political science at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, he had the chance to lead Oregon’s effort to lower the voting age to 19.

That campaign didn’t succeed, but a year later states ratified the 26th Amendment, lowering the voting age nationwide to 18. And it gave Blumenauer the opportunity to meet people all over Oregon and testify before a U.S. Senate committee for the first time.

“I had a lot of fun,” he said. “I felt like we were doing something that was important, and it just kind of led from there to service in the Legislature, and I’ve been doing it ever since. It wasn’t a plan.”

He won his first election, to represent Portland in the Legislature, at age 24 in 1972. He stayed in the Legislature until 1979, spent 1979-86 on the Multnomah County Commission and served on the Portland City Council from 1987 to 1996, when he ran for Congress.

During his decades in politics, Blumenauer only lost two elections: a 1981 run for the Portland City Council and a 1992 campaign for mayor of Portland.

Different outlook last year

When he announced his decision to step down last year, Blumenauer said he was certain Democrats would regain control of the House and that knowing he could serve as chairman of a subcommittee of the budget-writing Ways & Means Committee made it harder to leave.

But Democrats didn’t win — Republicans will start 2025 with a five-seat majority in the U.S. House, a three-seat majority in the Senate and former President Donald Trump back in the White House.

“They forgot to get reelected,” Blumenauer quipped when asked what changed between 2023 and 2024. He added that “collective amnesia” about Trump’s first term helped Republicans win.