When Clarkston man Wes Clizer got his pancreas and kidney transplant, he wrote a letter to the family of his donor, Mark Mitterholzer, thanking them.
A diabetic, Clizer had been on dialysis for around two years. In his letter, he wrote that he hoped the transplant would buy him enough time to see his 10-year-old son, John Clizer, graduate from high school.
That was 23 years ago.
“Every day I get up, and I think of the courage it takes to be a donor,” Clizer said, “and I am happy.”
Back in 2000 when Clizer was waiting on a transplant, he almost missed his chance. He had been in Seattle and was traveling back home, but the paging device he had to alert him of an available transplant hadn’t worked. Clizer and his wife, Sharon, had reached Dayton, Wash., by the time the hospital contacted them.
“We got a call from them at 6 o’clock on Sunday night, and they said, ‘Can you be back to Seattle by 11 o’clock?’ We said, ‘Well, we could try,’ ” Sharon said.
Several phone calls, an emergency flight and a late-night pickup at the airport, Wes was back in the hospital and prepping for his transplant.
In the years that followed, Clizer did get to see John graduate from high school. Then, from college. Wes watched his son begin his career in law enforcement and then start a family with his wife, Taylor.
Arlene Mitterholzer, Mark’s mother, says the decision to donate her son’s organs was emotionally fraught for their family. But a conversation she’d had with Mark years before helped them make the decision.
Mark died at 23 after being assaulted at a bar. His family hadn’t had access to the driver’s license with his donor status, which police collected with other evidence. But years before, Mark had talked to his mom about donating.
“At 16 years old, he had a motorcycle accident and he broke his sternum into his heart. He didn’t have to have surgery, it came out on its own, but it gave him a lot of time,” she said. “He and I were at home one day, and he said, ‘Mom, if anything ever happens to me, I want to be an organ donor.’”
When people are near death, family members are asked about donation before the individual has died. Sharon said it can be hard for people who are losing their loved ones, but when someone decides to donate, it can have a profound impact for recipients and their families.
In one case, Sharon said, a friend told her she was upset at being asked about donating her daughter’s organs, who had not yet died.
“I said, that’s the only time they can ask you,” Sharon said.
At the time, Arlene said, she had been taken aback by her son’s declaration that he wanted to donate at just 16 years old. The two had a conversation, she said, which would end up having a profound impact on her family and the Clizers just a few years later.
“He and I had this wonderful conversation,” she said, “about life, about loving life, and about wanting to be able to live it to the fullest, share it to the fullest. So, the last sentence that we had in that conversation I’ll never forget, because he said, ‘Mom, if I can’t use it, why wouldn’t I want somebody else to?’”
Arlene’s husband was initially against donation, she said, wondering if it might mean there would be less care to save his son. But, during a family meeting, he changed his mind.
“Twenty-three years, nothing makes me cry that often, but this does,” she said. “He said, ‘I think we should set aside our wishes, and go with what we think Mark would have wanted.’ That gave me the opportunity to say, ‘I know what Mark wanted.’”
In the years that following Wes’ transplant, the Clizers and Mitterholzers connected after the letter Wes sent to the family. Sharon said today she often sends the Mitterholzer family photos with Wes’ son.
“Those guys are just thrilled every time I send baby pictures and stuff,” she said. “They feel connected.”
Arlene said it’s helped her to see the impact her son’s decision, all those years ago, made in Wes’ life.
“He just attacked life in such a fun way,” Arlene said of Mark. “Everybody agreed, Mark loved life, and he would want this.”
Today, both families, including Mark’s father, have become outspoken advocates for donation. Arlene said although her family decided to meet with Wes, there’s never an obligation to do so.
“Everybody deals with grief in a different way. Some people are very open to meeting, and some people don’t want to do it,” she said. “That is totally up to the individual.”
Arlene said she encourages everyone to consider what their decision would be about donation, and if they decide they want to be a donor to share that information with others.
At the time of Mark’s death, she said, the police took all of his belongings as evidence, including his donor card.
“At that moment, we would not have known,” she said. “It actually helps lessen the pain, knowing that there’s a part of your loved one living on.”
More information about organ donation is available at donatelife.net. People interested in registering as an organ donor can find resources to do so at organdonor.gov/sign-up/how.
Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.