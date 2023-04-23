When Clarkston man Wes Clizer got his pancreas and kidney transplant, he wrote a letter to the family of his donor, Mark Mitterholzer, thanking them.

A diabetic, Clizer had been on dialysis for around two years. In his letter, he wrote that he hoped the transplant would buy him enough time to see his 10-year-old son, John Clizer, graduate from high school.

