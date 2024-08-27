Ornament shop travels over land and time

You could have no recollection of what you did all year, but as soon as you scan the thematic trees and bins laid out in the Old World Christmas outlet store filled with niche glass ornaments, you’re sure to be reminded.

From Rudolph to Brussels sprouts to Stanley-insulated tumbler cups, whatever you can think of, there’s probably a reflective, shimmery glass-blown ornament in its shape.

The thousands of niche ornaments are peddled worldwide and on the brand’s website, but Spokane boasts the sole factory outlet location that sells overstock ornaments at slashed prices, located at 4005 E. Main Ave.

“The original owner was Tim Merck, and he always kind of called it his ‘Thank you to Spokane,’ ” said outlet store manager Jackie Saling.

Merck and his wife, Beth Merck, founded the company in 1979, traveling from Spokane to Germany hunting for antiques when inspiration struck to recreate traditional European-style glass-blown ornaments in the states. They’ve since sold the company, but Spokanites and visitors continue to revel in the Christmas cheer in the local warehouse.

Ornament design, customer service and wholesale shipping all happen in the building, situated among other warehouses in the East Central Neighborhood. Twice a year, they open the doors of their outlet store: for the holiday season from mid-October to the day before Christmas Eve and for a month for Christmas in July.

Holiday music softly plays in the store space where staff decorated dozens of trees filled with the glistening ornaments. Tables are filled with bins for customers to hunt through.

There’s a tree dedicated to the outdoors lined with critters and hunting and fishing gear, another with dogs of various breeds and creative displays, like a food cart filled with glass mangos and cut onions or a small grill covered in bedazzled hamburgers.

As they handle the sparkling ornaments, customers’ hands, clothes and faces show traces of stray glitter.

“When we’re done here, we sparkle,” Saling said. “That was always the joke is they could never go home and tell their husbands that they’ve been to the grocery store.”

The ornaments are pillars in many a Christmas tradition. Customers buy some for themselves or as gifts that remind them of a significant milestone they’ve crossed that year or an inside joke with the recipient.

Some, like couple Barb and Brad Houser, collect the keepsakes for their kids, with the intention of passing them on when they have their own Christmas trees to decorate.

This year, the Medical Lake, Wash., couple selected a skein of yarn for their daughter who’d taken up crocheting, a tuxedo cat that looks just like one that their other daughter has and a set of dog tags representing Brad’s military service among classic snowmen and Santas.

But there’s one in her cart this year that brings tears to her eyes. The death of one of her daughters two years ago still stings, as she does her yearly tradition selecting ornaments for each of her four kids.

“Once they get their own home, I will gather all their ornaments I have collected since they were babies,” Barb said, tears welling in her eyes.

She has selected a large angel dressed in red to represent her late daughter, Elizabeth. She plans to continue collecting for Elizabeth and add hers to her already-heavy tree branches.

“We’ll be keeping hers,” she said.