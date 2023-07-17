A 38-year-old Orofino man was sentenced to two to four years to the Idaho Department of Correction for felony manslaughter in connection with the shooting death in October of Lanae A. Tackely.
Raoul Robledo Brown appeared before 2nd District Judge Adam H. Green on Friday at the Clearwater County Courthouse in Orofino after pleading guilty earlier to the felony. Two other charges — felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor careless handling of a firearm — were dismissed.
Brown was sentenced to two years determinate up to four years indeterminate and given credit for 219 days already served. He also was assigned $240.50 in court fees.
According to court records, deputies and the Clearwater County Ambulance were summoned Oct. 15 to the South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte area of Clearwater County, west of Dworshak Reservoir.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Tackely lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Tackely was pale and unconscious but still alive when deputies attempted lifesaving measures. They were unable to revive her.
Brown also was at the scene. A black AR-style rifle was lying on the ground nearby and Brown allegedly told deputies he had been trying to shoot a cow elk when Tackely stepped in front of him. Brown was distraught and claimed he had not intended to shoot his girlfriend, the court records said.
In December, Brown was charged with battery following an incident in Lewiston. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers responded on the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an explosion. A man, later identified as Brown, was walking around a trailer in the back of the residence. Officers found fumes coming from a camper trailer and a propane tank in the front seat of a sedan with fumes coming from the tank. Brown was still near the propane tank and ignored commands to leave the area. The officer was concerned for Brown’s safety and his behavior that seemed he was going to attempt “a suicide by police shooting.”
The officer was able to get Brown away from the vehicle and placed into protective custody and took him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for a mental hold.
During the medical exam, Brown became agitated and paced around the room. He then picked up a chair and threw it at an officer and missed. Officers attempted to gain custody of Brown but he was resisting. Brown allegedly punched the officer during the altercation and one of the officers fell. The other officer used a Taser-type device on Brown after several warnings, according to the probable cause.
