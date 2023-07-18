A 38-year-old Orofino man was sentenced to two to six years to the Idaho Department of Correction for felony manslaughter in connection with the shooting death in October of Lanae A. Tackely.

Raoul Robledo Brown appeared before 2nd District Judge Adam H. Green on Friday at the Clearwater County Courthouse in Orofino after pleading guilty earlier to the felony. Two other charges — felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor careless handling of a firearm — were dismissed.