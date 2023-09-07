OROFINO — A 51-year-old Orofino man was bound over to 2nd District Court and will appear before Judge Jay P. Gaskill at a later date to be arraigned on felony charges of aggravated assault and unlawful discharging a weapon.

Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam said there was enough evidence presented during a preliminary hearing in Clearwater County last week to support the charges against Russell D. Gilmore. The date for Gilmore’s arraignment has not yet been set. He is the husband of Clearwater County Deputy Prosecutor Lori Gilmore and the district judge had to be appointed by the trial court administrator.

