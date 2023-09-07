OROFINO — A 51-year-old Orofino man was bound over to 2nd District Court and will appear before Judge Jay P. Gaskill at a later date to be arraigned on felony charges of aggravated assault and unlawful discharging a weapon.
Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam said there was enough evidence presented during a preliminary hearing in Clearwater County last week to support the charges against Russell D. Gilmore. The date for Gilmore’s arraignment has not yet been set. He is the husband of Clearwater County Deputy Prosecutor Lori Gilmore and the district judge had to be appointed by the trial court administrator.
The case was assigned to a special prosecutor and a magistrate judge not living in Clearwater County. The complaint was investigated by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a criminal complaint filed June 1 by acting prosecutor Joseph A. Wright of Grangeville, Gilmore threatened to do violence by pointing a 16-gauge shotgun toward John Bostick, also of Orofino, and threatening to kill him. Gilmore is also charged with intentionally discharging the shotgun at Bostick’s pickup truck while it was occupied.
During the preliminary hearing Ramalingam issued a no-contact order for Gilmore in relation to Bostick. Ramalingam also ordered that Gilmore have no firearms pending the outcome of the case, but his attorney argued that, because of Lori Gilmore’s position with the county, the firearms stipulation should be lifted for her protection. Ramalingam agreed and temporarily paused the restriction.
Gilmore is represented by Paul Thomas Clark of the Lewiston firm of Clark and Feeney.