SPOKANE — A 29-year-old Dalton Gardens, Idaho, man died while riding a motorcycle Thursday in Hayden.
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Northern Lakes Fire District and the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m.to Fourth Street and Honeysuckle Avenue for the single-vehicle crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The motorcyclist, Sheldon Phelan, died at the scene. Moments before the crash, the same motorcycle was reported to be driving erratically at a high speed, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators believe speed caused the crash.
Fourth Street from Prairie to Honeysuckle avenues was closed for a few hours as the sheriff’s office investigated.
A couple hours later in Rathdrum, a 59-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a collision with an SUV, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
A 28-year-old Rathdrum man in a Ford Explorer turned south onto the interchange of state highways 41 and 53 when he collided with the motorcyclist who was riding east through the intersection, police said.
The motorcyclist, a Blanchard, Idaho, man, was wearing a helmet. ISP is investigating the crash.
Police did not release the names of those involved in that crash.
