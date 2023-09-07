The Palouse Empire Fair opens at 10 a.m. today by the flagpole at the event’s fairgrounds, 322 Fairgrounds Road, in Colfax.
The opening ceremony will have a performance of the national anthem, a raising of the U.S. flag and introductions of the fair family and ambassadors. Ticket gates will open at 8 a.m.
Ashley Reisenauer, fair manager, said the fair family this year is Sid and Barb Mays of La Crosse, Wash. Sid Mays served for 27 years on the fair board and livestock sales. Barb Mays was a 4-H leader and both daughters in the family, Kerri and Kelly, showed animals at the fair. A new family each year is designated the fair family.
Applications for fair ambassadors are open to juniors and seniors in the county who participate in the fair, Reisenauer said. The ambassadors work with the fair board to promote the fair, and their positions are open to any student involved in the fair. All ambassadors receive a scholarship.
“We are really looking forward to working with them,” Reisenauer said.
Breakfast for opening day is scheduled from 8-10 a.m. at the Community Building. The cost is $10 a plate and those 55 or older eat for free. The breakfast is sponsored by Rosauers supermarket. Breakfast will be provided by the Oakesdale Future Farmers of America from 8-10 a.m. Sunday in the Community Building.
The musical act Tone Sober will perform at 5 p.m. Friday at the Gazebo. Sarah Western will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday and ABBAgraphs will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Gazebo. ABBAgraphs is an ABBA cover band from Seattle.
The Palouse Empire Rodeo will start at 7 p.m. Friday in the Outdoor Arena. Events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping and more. The fair’s Local Rodeo will start at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Friday is family day at the fair and a Family Friday pass costs $30 and covers two adults and three children from the same residence. Attendees are encouraged to wear Washington State University game day gear to the fair Saturday. Sunday is patriotic day.
Daily admission is $5 for children in kindergarten to 12th grade, $10 for seniors 55 and older, and $15 for adults. Children younger than kindergarten age are admitted free.
Wristbands are $10 for youths and $25 for adults. Carnival day passes are $25 if purchased before the fair and $30 during the fair. Entrance to the rodeo is included in the fair admission cost.
Ticket gates and animal barns are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. The display buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Ticket gates and animal barns are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and the display buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The complete fair schedule is available online at bit.ly/3qUCzPk or on the Palouse Empire Fair facebook page.