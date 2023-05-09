Palouse group says settlement reached in U.S. 95 suit

A section along U.S. Highway 95 undergoing construction is photographed a few miles south of Moscow in August 2022.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

MOSCOW — The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition says there has been a settlement between the environmental group and the Idaho Transportation Department in a lawsuit concerning the construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.

In August, the Army Corps of Engineers suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile stretch of new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision came as the Corps and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) were co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition.

