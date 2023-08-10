As construction on the new Nez Perce County Courthouse continues, some of the parking will be limited and there will be changes to some of the services offered at the courthouse.
The area under construction to the south of the parking lot behind the courthouse is expected to be completed by Labor Day. Then the second phase of the parking lot will begin, which will restrict parking to the area closest to the courthouse.
Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson wants people to get used to the changes sooner rather than later, which will affect vehicle identification number, or VIN, inspections. The VIN inspections will affect people with an out-of-state vehicle title or people who need a new title on their motor vehicles.
Starting Monday, those will be conducted 8:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office at 1150 Wall St. No appointments are necessary.
If those times are inconvenient for people, they can call the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171 or the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 799-3131 and set up a different time for a VIN inspection at their home.
“The entire thought process is, because there’s going to be limited parking down here, we still want to do and need to do the customer service that’s necessary for those people to title and license their cars,” Anderson said. “What we would ask … is that after the inspection has been done, let’s say they had a 30-foot fifth wheel, please don’t try to bring it down here to title it.”
Anderson said because of the restricted parking, vehicles towing trailers could block or get stuck in the parking lot and the new parking area isn’t designed for those vehicles. Signs will be in place in the parking lot and by the doors to let people know in advance of the changes to VIN inspections so they don’t bring those larger vehicles in. The new system will be in place until the new vehicle licensing building is completed.
Even though signs will be in place, some of those visiting the courthouse for VIN inspections will be new arrivals to the area unfamiliar with the ongoing construction. Anderson is hoping the signs will prevent those large vehicles from entering the parking lot.
“We hope to cut it down as much as absolutely possible,” Anderson said. “Is it gonna happen? Sure, we’re dealing with people.”
The parking situation will also affect courthouse activities, especially with jury trials. Nez Perce County Clerk and Auditor Patty Weeks said when people are called in for jury duty they are also made aware of the limited parking and told to look for street parking or overflow parking at the Lewiston Community Center. Signs have also been placed letting people know about overflow parking at the Lewiston Community Center.
For bigger trials, prospective jurors will be brought in smaller groups rather than all at once.
Other than jury duty and trials, if people need assistance with other court matters Weeks said they can call and be helped over the phone or by email so they don’t have to come to the courthouse. Accommodations for disabled parking can also be made in advance by calling the courthouse if someone does need to come to the building.
“Whatever we can do to accommodate the public,” Weeks said.
The limited access at the courthouse is reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, so this situation allows for courthouse employees to use their technological know-how from that time.
“We kind of have a track record on that,” Weeks said.
Electronic filings for court records and people can do absentee voting through the mail, which can be used for the election in November. However, marriage licenses and passports still need to be done in person.
Employees at the courthouse have also had to make accommodations by parking away from the courthouse to leave spaces open for the public. As construction continues, more parking will open up for courthouse activities.
“We’re asking for people’s cooperation until we get things a little bit more back to normal,” Anderson said.