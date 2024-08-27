By Kevin Fixler

Idaho Statesman

A group of news outlets, including the Idaho Statesman, sued the Idaho Department of Correction in federal court Friday, alleging that the state’s execution practices do not meet federal public transparency requirements while carrying out the death penalty.

Led by The Associated Press, the three outlets, which also include East Idaho News in Idaho Falls, seek to force the Idaho prison system to grant additional access to media witnesses, who act as a proxy for the public during executions.

They ask that a U.S. District Court judge require prison officials to provide the media with the ability to view a concealed area at the state’s maximum security prison where members of the execution team administer lethal injection drugs.

As part of the lawsuit, the news outlets requested that a judge issue a preliminary injunction to prevent the prison system from barring public access to the area in any future executions until the legal matter is resolved. Former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson, now a partner at private law firm Stoel Rives in Boise, is representing the three news outlets.

She asserted a violation of First Amendment rights of the press in the filing, because media witnesses in Idaho are limited in what they can report about the prison’s “medical team room” before, during and after a lethal-injection execution. In that room, the execution team prepares and labels syringes with the lethal injection drugs, and also monitors the execution process when team members depress the syringes and inject the drugs into the prisoner, the lawsuit said.

Media witnesses are unable to see into the room from the public observation area because it is obscured by a wall.

“IDOC’s practice, procedure, protocol, and policy prevent execution witnesses from observing the entirety of the execution process both visually and audibly, so that the purpose behind witnesses’ attendance at executions is severely impaired,” the legal filing read. “IDOC excludes witnesses from observing fundamental aspects of the execution process that occur within the medical team room in violation of the First Amendment.”

AP reporter has history as Idaho execution witness

Rebecca Boone, a Boise-based correspondent with the Associated Press, acted as a media witness during Idaho’s most recent attempt to execute a prisoner earlier this year. In February, prison officials called off the lethal injection of death row prisoner Thomas Creech, 73, after nearly an hour of trying to find a suitable vein for an IV.

Boone, a journalist of 26 years, most of that with the AP, previously acted as a witness to the state’s most recent executions: Paul Rhoades in 2011 and Richard Leavitt in 2012.

In a sworn declaration filed with the lawsuit, Boone said she sought visual access to the medical-team room during the Leavitt and Creech executions but each time was rebuffed by IDOC leaders, including current Director Josh Tewalt. The lawsuit names Tewalt as the case’s defendant, in his official capacity tasked with setting and overseeing the state prison’s execution policies.