Parties seek 60-day extension of stay in salmon legal action

Steelhead and salmon make their way up the Snake River through the viewing window at Lower Granite Dam in this Lewiston Tribune file photo.

 

Settlement talks that include breaching one or more Snake River dams as a possible action to recover threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead might be extended.

Parties to a decades-old lawsuit challenging operation of federal dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers over their detrimental effect on wild salmon and steelhead asked Thursday for more time to hammer out a solution.

