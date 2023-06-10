Clifford Parver, right, is helped out of his car by passersby J.T. Sohr and Keegan Francher (who is in the car and can't be seen in this photo). The rescue happened Thursday afternoon after Parver's car crashed into the Lochsa River, not far from Lochsa Lodge.
J.T. Sohr, a U.S. Forest Service firefighter who recently finished swiftwater rescue training, was at the right place at the right time Thursday to help rescue Clifford Parver after he crashed into the Lochsa River.
Clifford Parver's car crashed into the Lochsa River on Thursday afternoon, and he was rescused by passersby.
A 91-year-old Whitefish, Mont., man was rescued by passersby Thursday after his vehicle crashed into the Lochsa River about 68 miles upriver from Kooskia on U.S. Highway 12.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Parver was stuck in his vehicle around 1:48 p.m. about 50 feet from the bank. The spot where Parver’s car went into the river is near Lochsa Lodge and about 15 miles west of the Idaho-Montana border.
Emergency services were dispatched, but before they could arrive about 15 to 20 people who had been passing by stopped to help.
J.T. Sohr, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service who works at the Fenn Ranger Station, was driving around a corner when he noticed a group of people standing on the riverbank.
“As soon as I pulled up, one guy I knew from the Forest Service pulled up to me and said, ‘Hey, do you have your boat? A guy drove off the road and is in the river and nobody’s come by.’ ”
Sohr confirmed he was equipped — not only with a boat and rafting gear, but also with swiftwater rescue training knowledge that he had completed only a year earlier.
“Everybody jumped in and was helping us,” Sohr said. “Somebody blew up my raft and one guy in his car had ropes.”
The team of volunteers secured the ropes to the raft and Sohr and Keegan Francher, another passerby, launched out into the river toward Parver’s vehicle. People on the shoreline held the ropes for security.
“Within 10 minutes we were down to the water’s edge with 15 people on shore with extra throw bags,” Sohr said. “It was very calm; it wasn’t chaotic. People were calm and collected and ready to help.”
As soon as Sohr and Francher reached the vehicle, they tied the lines to it and maneuvered Parver into the back seat because they couldn’t get the front door open.
Sohr said the water was chilly but not overpoweringly cold and the outside temperature was about 60 degrees. Parver was shaken but managed to stay calm and even humorous.
“It cracked me up when he said, ‘Oh, are you the fire rescue guy? Are there more people coming?’” Sohr said.
Sohr and Francher got Parver into the raft and “once he was secure, the people on shore got hold of the raft and pulled him to shore.”
“As soon as we got to the shore,” Sohr said, “all these people who were waiting jumped right in and got him wrapped him in a sleeping bag. One guy did a patient assessment and they carried him up to the pavement and within 10 to 15 minutes the ambulance was there.
“It was all very well-timed — a very well-orchestrated rescue, and it was awesome to see so many people out there, asking to help without any rescue gear,” Sohr said.
He estimated that from the time he got into his raft and headed to the wreckage to when Parver was finally pulled onto shore was about 12 minutes. The emergency responders were on scene by that time and Parver was in their care.
The sheriff’s office reported that Sohr lost about $250 of his equipment when it swept downriver.
Sohr said he has been a firefighter for 21 years and manages a 10-person wildfire crew in the Lowell area. He has trained to deal with accidents in the woods but this was his first swiftwater rescue. He expressed gratitude to the people on shore who so eagerly offered their assistance and support.
“It seemed like everything went smooth and it was not like a high-stress situation,” Sohr said. “We had this thing that we needed to do and this is how we do it.
“I did feel that it went very naturally and things went incredibly smooth.
“This is a very good example of why to put people through these trainings,” he said. “I’m so glad I was there at the right time with the right skills and the right gear. And having other people sure definitely helped having the right stuff.”
The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude to the emergency responders, including the private citizens who stopped to assist.
“It’s moments like these that remind us that we live in a wonderful area full of kind and courageous people who are willing to help their fellow man,” the sheriff’s office said in its news release.
