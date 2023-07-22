COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County judge sent five members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front to jail Friday and banned them from the city’s downtown area for a year, following their conviction for conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor.

Judge James Stow sentenced Devin W. Center, James J. Johnson, Forrest C. Rankin, Derek J. Smith and Robert B. Whitted to five days in jail with two days credit for time served. That means they will serve three days of actual jail time for planning to incite a riot during last year’s Pride in the Park celebration in City Park.