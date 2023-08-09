Five people affiliated with the far-right white nationalist group Patriot Front are suing a Seattle-area man who allegedly infiltrated the organization and splashed their identities online, leading them to lose their jobs and face harassment.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Western Washington, spotlights the tit-for-tat tactics the far right and far left have engaged in against each other for years — laying bare online one another’s identities and private details of their lives.