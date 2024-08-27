Patron speaks out against curricula

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — “I’m here to speak regarding the public comments made at last month’s board meeting expressing support for the curriculum programs PragerU and Hillsdale College,” patron Lynette Brinker addressed the Mountain View School District 244 board at the Dec. 19 meeting.
Brinker referred to the handful of patrons who spoke up in favor of the board reviewing those specific curricula.
“PragerU is not a university — it is a conservative media company whose mission, according to its leaders, is to provide an alternative perspective to what they see as a liberal bias in schools and universities,” Brinker said.
She stated that PragerU’s biannual report explains that it has been created to inoculate children against the woke and anti-American leftist narrative taught in most schools.
“It’s quite concerning to me that the State of Idaho would approve this supplemental curriculum from such a biased source for use schools,” she stated, adding that Hillsdale College was once a public educational institution that, as to avoid complying with federal regulations protecting against discrimination with programs such as Title IX and special education, privatized.
“Even more concerning is the president of this small, conservative, Christian school, Larry Arnn, once led the 1776 Commission, the only national political action committee dedicated to electing conservative school board members,” she said, adding the Hillsdale leader has described education as “a weapon in the conservative wave to reclaim America.”
She said that this curriculum cannot be objective, nor does it consider multiple perspectives.
“A public school requires a factual curriculum and is not a place for individual, political or religious ideology,” Brinker stated.
She said that MVSD’s mission statement says that all members of the communities are responsible to educate students for a changing world, cherish diversity through honoring ourselves and others while challenging all to achieve their fullest potential in a safe, healthy environment.
“Certainly, board members, who understand you were elected to serve the diverse constituents within each of your zones. I would hope you agree that our students are all counting on us to carefully review and consider high-quality curriculum programs that meet state academic standards,” Brinker implored.
She went on to say it is imperative students are taught skills in critical reading/thinking, writing and in the subjects of math, science and history.
“It is critical our children learn the factual history of the U.S., knowing their ancestors practiced genocide toward first nations people, held slaves, practiced racism against people of color and women, will support their knowledge and ability to understand our history and where we are as a nation today,” she emphasized.
A curriculum committee is being formed and will assist in reviewing upcoming program adoptions.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Bowling alley has new owners
CRAIGMONT — AFD Alley, formerly known as Prairie Imperial Bowl, opened in Craigmont on Dec. 23.
New ownership is American Freedom Defense, a business owned and operated by Jim and Amy Gorges, of Greencreek. Dawson Gorges, their son, is the new manager of the Craigmont business.
American Freedom Defense (AFD), operates an online retail store, a gun store and shooting range in Greencreek. AFD provides firearms training in Greencreek, Boise and Riggins.
AFD Alley will continue to provide the community with a bowling alley and cafe but will be adding a retail store as well. There will be some updated menu items, and some remodeling to the cafe in January.
Currently, AFD Alley is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. After Jan. 17th the new hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
— Cottonwood Chronicle (Cottonwood), Thursday