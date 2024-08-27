Patron speaks out against curricula

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

———

GRANGEVILLE — “I’m here to speak regarding the public comments made at last month’s board meeting expressing support for the curriculum programs PragerU and Hillsdale College,” patron Lynette Brinker addressed the Mountain View School District 244 board at the Dec. 19 meeting.

Brinker referred to the handful of patrons who spoke up in favor of the board reviewing those specific curricula.

“PragerU is not a university — it is a conservative media company whose mission, according to its leaders, is to provide an alternative perspective to what they see as a liberal bias in schools and universities,” Brinker said.

She stated that PragerU’s biannual report explains that it has been created to inoculate children against the woke and anti-American leftist narrative taught in most schools.

“It’s quite concerning to me that the State of Idaho would approve this supplemental curriculum from such a biased source for use schools,” she stated, adding that Hillsdale College was once a public educational institution that, as to avoid complying with federal regulations protecting against discrimination with programs such as Title IX and special education, privatized.

“Even more concerning is the president of this small, conservative, Christian school, Larry Arnn, once led the 1776 Commission, the only national political action committee dedicated to electing conservative school board members,” she said, adding the Hillsdale leader has described education as “a weapon in the conservative wave to reclaim America.”

She said that this curriculum cannot be objective, nor does it consider multiple perspectives.

“A public school requires a factual curriculum and is not a place for individual, political or religious ideology,” Brinker stated.

She said that MVSD’s mission statement says that all members of the communities are responsible to educate students for a changing world, cherish diversity through honoring ourselves and others while challenging all to achieve their fullest potential in a safe, healthy environment.