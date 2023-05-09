Out in the cold

Patty Murray

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, amid a monthslong standoff with the GOP demanding cuts in federal spending in exchange for agreeing to pay the government’s bills, President Joe Biden invited congressional leaders to meet at the White House.

The effort followed a warning from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. government could run out of money as soon as June 1 if lawmakers don’t raise the nation’s borrowing limit.