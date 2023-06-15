A $750,000 paving project is the most expensive item in the 2024 fiscal year $4.4 million budget for the Port of Lewiston that was approved Wednesday by its commission.
A total of 7½ acres will be repaved adjacent to the port’s marine dock on the Clearwater River.
“The current surface is old and rutted, with water creating potholes and cracks in the existing surface,” said Port General Manager Scott Corbitt.
Alta Forest Products, a fencing products producer that transfers cedar logs from trucks onto barges to be transported downriver, is on about 5 acres of the area, Corbitt said.
The remaining 2½ acres could be used for a container barging operation that is considering locating at the port, he said.
The upgrade is one of many activities port staff will be overseeing this year. One of the largest is a 95-mile segment of fiber optic cable that will run from Moscow to Grangeville through Lewiston.
It’s scheduled to be designed this year and installed in 2024. Telecommunications companies will be able to lease space on the line from the port to expand services and improve reliability.
Another section of the line, being developed by the Idaho Regional Optical Network and the Intermountain Infrastructure Group, will go from Grangeville to Starr, Corbitt said.
“It’s something the broadband community has been wanting for a long, long time,” he said.
The section of the line from Moscow to Grangeville is being paid for with $6.6 million from the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board, part of the Idaho Department of Commerce, $4.5 million from the U.S Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and $1.2 million from the port.
The port began developing a fiber optic network in the Lewiston area in 2015, but this is the first time it has assumed responsibility for part of the system that will serve all of north central Idaho, not just Nez Perce County, Corbitt said.
At the same time, the port is working to preserve the four lower Snake River dams, he said.
It’s also making improvements at its properties such as installing sewer and water lines at a site where Northwest Fourslide, an Oregon metal parts manufacturer, will relocate at its Harry Wall Industrial Park in North Lewiston.
The high volume of activity prompted the port to restructure its staff to include six positions, Corbitt said.
Total annual salaries for port staff for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, are $416,540.
That’s compared with $309,878 in fiscal year 2022, the last full year Corbitt’s predecessor, David Doeringsfeld, worked, according to port budgets.
“We need the best possible team available to execute all these projects,” Corbitt said.
Corbitt will earn $135,000 in fiscal year 2024, about $8,500 more than Doeringsfeld did in his last full year of work prior to his retirement.
The yearly pay of the port’s operations manager has risen from $80,000 in fiscal year 2022 to $101,500 in fiscal year 2024.
At the same time, the budget contains a salary of $48,750 for a new position, a broadband coordinator, that the port might not hire if its existing staff can handle the port’s new telecommunications responsibilities, Corbitt said.
The wages were set after the port did a market wage analysis, he said.
“That analysis indicated our positions were paid below market,” Corbitt said. “The wages listed in the budget are part of the plan to bring those wages up to market.”
Even though compensation for port staff will rise in fiscal year 2024, the port’s dependence on property tax revenue will remain steady at $405,000 for the year, the same amount the port has received since fiscal year 2017.