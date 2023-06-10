Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
MCCALL, Idaho — An unknown petroleum fuel that spilled into Payette Lake on May 28 was cleaned up last weekend, ending a threat to the City of McCall’s drinking water.
Clean-up crews hired by the city worked from Friday to Sunday to clean the petroleum fuel from lake water, beaches and stormwater drains connected to an outlet at Art Roberts Park, where the spill was first noticed.
The specific type of petroleum fuel, the amount spilled into the lake and how it entered stormwater drains remains unknown, McCall Communications Manager Erin Greaves said.
Tests of water samples from the lake the night of the spill did not show levels of hazardous contaminants outside of applicable standards.
Beaches at Legacy Park and Brown Park were briefly closed to public access last week, but reopened before the weekend. The beach at Art Roberts Park remained closed until clean-up work was completed Sunday.
Work to clean the spill was completed by crews from Olympus Technical Services, a Helena, Mont., environmental consulting and clean-up firm.
Olympus declined to comment on the clean-up work, citing company policy.
The work included cleaning all 1,000 lineal feet of stormwater pipelines contained in the system the petroleum fuel came from, city officials said.
A contract worth as much as $100,000 for the work was approved last week by the McCall City Council during an emergency meeting. The exact cost of the work was unknown as of Tuesday.
The city’s main drinking water intake station at Legacy Beach will remain off until July 1 to follow contaminant protocols set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The city’s backup drinking water intake station at Davis Beach Park was not affected by the spill, so it has supplied the city’s treatment plant in Spring Mountain Ranch since the Legacy station was turned off.
The Legacy intake station was turned off the night of the spill after strong winds pushed the spill toward the park’s shore across the surface of the lake.
“You could see a sheen over that whole area of the lake,” Water Systems Manager Sabrina Sims said. “I shut everything down and left it offline.”
The spill was first reported to Sims around 6:40 that night, prompting her to immediately respond to Art Roberts Park to assess the situation.
Sims said it was “obvious” as soon as she got out of her car at the park that something had spilled, citing a strong odor.
“By the time we got to the docks, it was burning our eyes,” she said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
McCall-Donnelly School District property on ID55 sells for $430K
MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall-Donnelly School District will sell 10 acres of property on Idaho 55 for $430,000, but the sale of about 5 acres on Mission Street in McCall will not go through after only one bid was received, below the appraised price.
The district put the properties up for sale to help fund the construction of 35 units of staff housing on Stibnite Street across from McCall-Donnelly High School.
An undeveloped, roughly 5-acre property on the east side of Mission Street in McCall was appraised around $944,000 but the only bid by Elton Development of Meridian fell short at $507,000.
The below-valuation bid was due in part to the land being zoned R8, or medium density, which allows eight homes per acre, said MDSD Superintendent Eric Pingrey.
District officials requested the medium-density designation at a hearing with the City of McCall in January because the number of sewer hookups for the site was limited to 39, which was attainable at eight units per acre.
A sale could still be possible because of the way the bid from Eton Development was structured.
The proposal included an increased offer of about $1.1 million if sewer hookups and zoning for 16 units per acre could be achieved on the property.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday