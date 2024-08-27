Payette National Forest fires dozens of staff on presidential order

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

McCALL — At least 42 employees at Payette National Forest employees were fired last week, potentially crippling conservation work, timber sales and the Forest’s ability to maintain trails, campgrounds and backcountry roads.

The mass firing, intended to reduce the number of federal employees, was mandated by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump and led by the Department of Government Efficiency.

As a result, about 3,400 Forest Service employees across the country were fired this past week with several thousand more terminated across other federal agencies.

About 200 people gathered in downtown McCall on Monday to protest the firings.

Protest organizers called the firings illegal and warned that more could follow.

“Employees were fired without cause, with the official reason listed as poor performance,” organizers said in a pamphlet distributed on Monday.

The pamphlet called the official reasons a falsification, a lie and “a direct violation of federal employment law.”

“Too long have the people in power divided us by political party,” said one of the protest organizers Sara Kososik as the event began.

“They want us to believe its Liberal versus Conservative, Red versus Blue, when in reality our fight is the people who work, and those who want to profit off our sweat in the name of gaining more power,” Kososik said.

The Payette and Boise National Forests did not confirm the number of employees fired, or the reasons why, but protesters said that 34 Payette employees were fired on Friday and eight on Sunday.

Questions sent to both forests were directed to the US Department of Agriculture Washington office, which replied with a generic response that did not address specifics.

“Secretary (Brooke) Rollins fully supports President Trump’s directive to optimize government operations, eliminate inefficiencies, and strengthen USDA’s ability to better serve American farmers, ranchers, loggers and the agriculture community,” the statement from the USDA said.

“As part of this effort, USDA has released individuals in their probationary period of employment,” the statement said.

Probationary employees are typically in their first year of employment in a permanent position. Many of those on probationary status have several years of experience because Forest Service employees often work seasonally or change positions within the agency.

The firings could leave the Payette unable to complete basic services.

“Trails will disappear,” said Caelan Parker, carrying a large crosscut saw and a sign that read “have work, no crew, save your services.”

“Especially with a heavy snow year, trees will fall, avalanches will happen, trails will get buried and they will disappear into the landscape,” said Parker, who is the trails foreman on the Krassel Ranger District.

Parker is now the only trails worker on the Krassel District, which has 1,200 miles of trail.

Adam Larson, president of the union that represents all non-supervisory employees on the Payette, said his entire recreation crew was fired. They were responsible for the maintenance of roads, campgrounds, toilets and trail work.

“I have no more crew aside for myself and the guy that runs the rec. program also has no crew, so he’ll have about 50 to 60 toilets to clean by himself next summer,” Larson said.

Bryce Spare, 41, of McCall, was the lead backcountry ranger and snow ranger for the Payette. He has worked for the Payette for five years until he was fired on Friday.

“I think there’s a misconception that employees that were in their probationary period are not experienced, and that’s really not the case,” Spare said. “There’s a lot of knowledge that’s been lost.”

Timber sales could also be halted because of the firings.

“We won’t have the personnel to go out and get the field work done,” said Danica Born Rupp, who works as a timber sale administrator on the New Meadows ranger district and saw two of her staff get fired.

“That is going to potentially slow down timber sales coming out from federal lands,” she said. “That is something that feeds mills in Emmett, Grangeville and Tamarack (south of New Meadows).”

This is going to be really devastating to small towns in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Born Rupp said.

“The Forest Service is the third largest job creator in Valley County, and that’s going to be pretty hard,” she said.

The news of losing their job was devastating for many.

Kelly Grenquist moved to McCall in May to work at her “dream job” studying endangered species as a wildlife technician on the McCall and Krassell Ranger Districts.

She was fired on Friday.