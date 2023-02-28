Bryan Kohberger

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3.

 AP Matt Rourke

Police recovered clothes, a flashlight and DNA belonging to the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case following a search of his family’s home in Chestnuthill Township, Pa.

Recently unsealed documents from Monroe County in Pennsylvania show the list of items seized by law enforcement during a Dec. 30 search of the home where Bryan Kohberger was arrested. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.