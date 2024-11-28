Perez wants to change how Dems approach elections

If every state had primaries like Washington’s, with candidates of all parties competing against each other, would our politics be less extreme?

What if every state had an independent commission to draw legislative and congressional districts? Would our legislatures, our Congress, be more representative?

Or what if we elected our national representatives using ranked choice voting, which Seattle voters adopted for city primary elections a couple of years ago? Would our politics be less partisan?

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez thinks, or at least hopes, the answers to all these questions could be yes. Gluesenkamp Perez and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, want to establish a select committee of 14 members of Congress to look at ways to reform our electoral processes in the hopes of reducing political polarization.

Gluesenkamp Perez and Golden, both moderate Democrats, are among the dwindling few U.S. House members who represent districts carried by the presidential candidate of the opposite party.

“I think an increasing number of the American population is viewing Congress as more partisan, more dysfunctional, less productive, and they have less confidence in the body,” Gluesenkamp Perez said in an interview. “I think 90% of us agree on 90% of the issues, and y

and yet we see a legislative policy that does not match our shared interests.”

The Electoral Reform Select Committee Act would convene a committee of lawmakers to look for alternatives to the ways we currently elect members of Congress. Because it is a House resolution, it would only need to pass the House for the committee to be created.