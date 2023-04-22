A petition for post-conviction release has been filed asking for charges to be dismissed citing issues with the arresting officer.

The post-conviction relief petition was filed April 13 on behalf of Katie Farnworth, 43, of Lewiston, regarding an arrest that took place in April 2021 when she was charged with possession of a controlled substance of heroin. She was sentenced in September 2021 after pleading guilty to the charges, according to court documents.

