Opei Chapman, 7, reacts with his brother Oliver Chapman, 5, to the trucks around them Wednesday in Lewiston. Opei, who has epilepsy, and Oliver, who has autism, were entertained by a parade of 25 trucks. The parade was organized by their brother Landon Chapman and Treighton Legresley, top in picture. Legresley said it took him two weeks to organized the truck parade and he wanted to bring some joy to the boys.
Oliver Chapman, 5, and Opei Chapman, 7, watch a parade of trucks go by their home Wednesday in Lewiston.
Drivers pose for a photo with Oliver Chapman, 5, and Opei Chapman, 7, after their truck parade Wednesday in Lewiston.
Opei Chapman, 7, poses for a photo with Jacob Nissen in front of his truck, Wednesday in Lewiston. Opei said that Nissen's truck was his first place.
Opei Chapman, 7, points out his first, second and third place trucks Wednesday in Lewiston.
