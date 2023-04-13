Opei Chapman, 7, reacts with his brother, Oliver Chapman, 5, to the trucks around them Wednesday in Lewiston. Opei, who has epilepsy, and Oliver, who has autism, were entertained by a parade of 25 trucks. The parade was organized by their brother, Landon Chapman, and Treighton Legresley, top in picture. Legresley said it took him two weeks to organize the truck parade and he wanted to bring some joy to the boys.

