Stop knobs offer many different sounds on the new All Saints Catholic Parish organ Wednesday in Lewiston.
Lynn Thomas, with Anderson Organ Works out of Utah, plugs in some cords on an amplifier as he works to set up All Saints Catholic Parish’s new organ Wednesday in Lewiston.
Tyler Anderson and Lynn Thomas wheel out the organ at All Saints Catholic Paris Wednesday in Lewiston.
Ben Bross, music director at All Saints Catholic Parish, strums a few keys as he mimes playing the church’s new organ Wednesday in Lewiston. The organ cost around $170,000, which was paid for with a donation from a single parishioner of the church, and was custom built. To see video of the All Saints Catholic Parish organ, go to lmtribune.com.