Oliver and Opei Chapman have some new best friends.
Seven-year-old Opei and 5-year-old Oliver got to see 25 pickup trucks parade around their house Wednesday evening in Lewiston and then meet the drivers. Their brother, Landon, organized the event for Opei, who has epilepsy, and Oliver, who has autism.
Their mom, Seirrah Chapman, said the event was a big success. Each boy had their favorite, or “first-place,” truck.
The parade itself wasn’t very long but Opei and Oliver spent about two hours in the parking lot talking with the drivers and “hanging out with the boys.” Although Oliver was a little more shy, “Opei was out there like it was no problem,” Seirrah said.
She said the two boys love trucks, which is why that particular vehicle was chosen for the parade.
“They’re always pointing them out in town,” Seirrah said.
While it was the first time there was a parade for Oliver and Opei, Seirrah said she wants to do more in the future and give people more notice and have bigger trucks.
Seirrah said that the event was also fitting because April is Autism Awareness Month.
“It was really cool to see how many showed up,” she said.
Seirrah also has plans to make stickers saying #OpeiOliverStrong and the stickers would be sold to raise money for Opei to get a service dog for his epilepsy. Many of the drivers said they would take one and put it on their pickup trucks, “so the boys know they’re never alone.”