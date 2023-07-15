Starting a new school from the ground up is a daunting task, but those at Pinecrest Academy are ready and excited to begin the school year.

Pinecrest Academy will be Lewiston’s first charter school and it’s the first charter school for Pinecrest principal Kathi Keefer, although she has 30 years of experience as an educator in teaching and administrative roles. Keefer recently moved to Lewiston from Ellensburg, Wash., after her husband took a job and she applied for the position at Pinecrest. Now she’s learning along with the others in starting Pinecrest’s first year.