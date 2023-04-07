Planned Parenthood Great Northwest has filed a federal lawsuit against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s office following a legal opinion issued last week that stated medical professionals in Idaho could be subject to criminal penalties for referring patients to abortion care across state lines.

The complaint, which is filed on behalf of Planned Parenthood itself as well as two Idaho physicians, Drs. Caitlin Gustafson and Darin Weyhrich. Gustafson was also the named physician in Planned Parenthood’s unsuccessful lawsuits against Idaho’s abortion laws.