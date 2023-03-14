Planners: Project will not reduce old growth

Candy Dale

A logging and restoration project above tributaries to the South Fork of the Clearwater River won’t significantly reduce the number of old growth stands in the area.

Planners with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest recently updated the environmental documentation for the Hungry Ridge project 17 miles southeast of Grangeville. The added information was necessary after the project was blocked last summer by U.S. District Judge Candy Dale at Boise.

