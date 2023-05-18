LAPWAI — A 22-year-old Lapwai man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near Lapwai early Friday last week.

Nez Perce Tribal Police Chief Leotis McCormack confirmed Wednesday that Eli A. “Suge” Albert-Spencer was found dead Friday morning near a residence in the area of Thunder Valley Drive north of Lapwai. Tribal police responded to a complaint of shots fired at 4:43 a.m., and when they arrived they found Albert-Spencer’s body in the street.