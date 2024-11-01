Police offer description of suspect in ballot box arson case

Arson incidents targeting a pair of ballot boxes earlier this week in Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon remain under investigation by the FBI and local law enforcement.

The Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday they were looking for a 30- to 40-year-old white male suspect, balding or with very short hair, a thin to medium build, and a thin face. Police believe the suspect is highly knowledgeable in metal fabrication and welding. And they said he may try to attack more ballot boxes.

In Washington, Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said Wednesday afternoon the county recovered 494 ballots from the Vancouver box.

Of those, 488 had enough information to identify the voters and 6 did not. Of the 488 ballots for which the voter could be identified, 345 of the voters have already received a replacement ballot. Some of these people got a replacement online and some had one sent to them.