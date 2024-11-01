Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
NorthwestNovember 1, 2024

Police offer description of suspect in ballot box arson case

B Washington State Standard
story image illustation

Arson incidents targeting a pair of ballot boxes earlier this week in Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon remain under investigation by the FBI and local law enforcement.

The Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday they were looking for a 30- to 40-year-old white male suspect, balding or with very short hair, a thin to medium build, and a thin face. Police believe the suspect is highly knowledgeable in metal fabrication and welding. And they said he may try to attack more ballot boxes.

In Washington, Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said Wednesday afternoon the county recovered 494 ballots from the Vancouver box.

Of those, 488 had enough information to identify the voters and 6 did not. Of the 488 ballots for which the voter could be identified, 345 of the voters have already received a replacement ballot. Some of these people got a replacement online and some had one sent to them.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Replacement ballots were expected to go out Thursday morning to the other 143 people who were affected. It was unclear how many ballots might’ve burned up entirely.

Police said a vehicle linked to the incidents is most likely a 2001 to 2004 Volvo S60, more matte in color than a standard shiny finish in places, with a tan or light gray interior, after-market grill with the Volvo emblem missing, dark wheels, unpainted body trim, and no front license plate.

The damaged Washington ballot box was at Fisher’s Landing Transit Center in Vancouver.

Voters who put their ballot in the box between 11 a.m. Saturday and Monday morning should go to www.votewa.gov to see if their ballot was received. To get a replacement, call the Clark County elections office at (564) 397-2345 or email elections @clark.wa.gov.

Bill Lucia is the Standard’s editor-in-chief. He’s covered state and local policy and politics for a decade, nationwide for Government Executive’s Route Fifty and in Seattle for Crosscut.

Advertisement
Related
NorthwestNov. 2
Regional News Roundup: M-D housing project depletes district...
NorthwestNov. 2
Idaho absentee ballot numbers hit 146,000
NorthwestNov. 1
Boeing Machinists to vote Monday
NorthwestNov. 1
Little, Critchfield push for statewide cellphone restriction...
Related
Idahoans have mixed reactions to PragerU curriculum
NorthwestOct. 31
Idahoans have mixed reactions to PragerU curriculum
Post Falls Dam accident injures worker
NorthwestOct. 30
Post Falls Dam accident injures worker
Starbucks threatens corporate staff over return to office mandate
NorthwestOct. 30
Starbucks threatens corporate staff over return to office mandate
Spokane civil rights leader and pastor Happy Watkins dies at 82
NorthwestOct. 27
Spokane civil rights leader and pastor Happy Watkins dies at 82
Critchfield partners with controversial curriculum provider
NorthwestOct. 26
Critchfield partners with controversial curriculum provider
Regional News Roundup: Turbine protesters question commissioners
NorthwestOct. 26
Regional News Roundup: Turbine protesters question commissioners
No end for Boeing labor strike as workers reject latest contract proposal
NorthwestOct. 24
No end for Boeing labor strike as workers reject latest contract proposal
Financial data on each of Idaho’s 198 cities now available on Transparent Idaho website
NorthwestOct. 23
Financial data on each of Idaho’s 198 cities now available on Transparent Idaho website
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy