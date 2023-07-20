COEUR D’ALENE — The atmosphere in downtown Coeur d’Alene was “tense” in the hours leading up to the arrest of 31 Patriot Front members last June, according to police officers who testified Wednesday in the ongoing trial against some of the men from the white nationalist group.

Coeur d’Alene Police Department Capt. David Hagar said police were aware of anonymous online threats, such as running over people with vehicles, and other discord before the June 11 event.