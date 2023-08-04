Police shoot, kill man near BSU campus

Boise Police Department officers respond to an incident in which an officer shot a man Thursday.

 Daniel Ramirez/Idaho Statesman

BOISE — The Boise Police Department shot and killed a man Thursday after he allegedly charged officers with a weapon, according to the police chief.

Chief Ron Winegar told reporters at a news conference Thursday that just before 10:55 a.m., the department received a call from the man, who was in his 50s, asking for police assistance at the Morrison Park Apartments, where he lived. The downtown Boise complex is near Boise State University and typically houses students.

