Company will begin cleaning site of murders in Moscow

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves

MOSCOW — Redacted search warrants for social media accounts, financial records and store records show what additional evidence may be involved in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

In recent weeks, authorities have revealed what items were recovered during police searches of suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Pullman apartment, vehicle and his family’s home in Pennsylvania.