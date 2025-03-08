Popular Oregon museum impacted by Trump’s funding freeze

The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry paused most of its federally funded work on March 1 amid uncertainty with the federal funding freeze.

The Portland Museum has about 20 federally funded projects, which are at various stages of completion, according to information provided by OMSI. The federal grants total about $1 million, or about 5% of OMSI’s total annual operating budget of approximately $22 million.

The museum received notice of a funding freeze in late February. The grants are under review.

“We hope to have more clarity soon about whether federal agencies will be able to follow-through on their grant awards and funding commitments,” Erin Graham, president and chief executive officer of OMSI, said in written responses.

The Trump administration — guided by billionaire Elon Musk — has frozen federal funding and grants as part of a larger plan to shrink the federal workforce and reduce federal spending. However, most of the frozen funds, if not all, had already been appropriated by Congress.

On Thursday, a second federal judge in Rhode Island ruled to keep a block in place on the Trump administration’s efforts to freeze payments of federal grants and funding for other programs approved by Congress. The Trump administration in late January rescinded the funding freeze after facing legal challenges and judicial intervention. But it later said the pause was necessary to carry out a review of programs that didn’t align with the administration’s priorities.