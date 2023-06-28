The Port of Whitman County has secured a plot of land near Tekoa to develope industrial leasing opportunities, but says the project is not associated with its past Agricultural Advancement Campus plans.

On Friday, the port completed its purchase of a 14-acre property northwest of Tekoa. The land is where the former Faunce Airstrip was, and as of now the port has no intention to make the airstrip usable again, according to a news release.