The Port of Whitman County has secured a plot of land near Tekoa to develope industrial leasing opportunities, but says the project is not associated with its past Agricultural Advancement Campus plans.
On Friday, the port completed its purchase of a 14-acre property northwest of Tekoa. The land is where the former Faunce Airstrip was, and as of now the port has no intention to make the airstrip usable again, according to a news release.
Patty Kieburtz, assistant communications director for the port, said the new parcel will yield an opportunity for industrial real estate development. After the property has been prepared, the port will lease it to businesses interested in “bolstering economic participation,” Kieburtz said.
No tenants have been chosen to occupy the land. Kieburtz said the port is encouraging conversations with local businesses that are seeking expansion into the northwestern side of Whitman County.
The acquired plot may bring new employment opportunities and economic stability to the town of Tekoa. Mayor Roy Schulz shared his thoughts on the project.
“The City of Tekoa is excited about the opportunity of the future development of the former Faunce Airstrip,” Schulz said in the news release. “It will be interesting to see how the project develops.”
Upon purchasing the property, the port conducted a two-phase environmental site assessment as part of its real estate transaction due diligence.
The first phase investigated the environmental impacts of the historical use of the property as an agricultural airstrip, according to the news release. The second phase studied the site’s subsurface and found a minimal presence of hazardous substances in its soil.
The port will develop a plan to clean up the property’s topsoil and prepare its grounds to be safely developed, according to the news release.
Alongside the Tekoa location, the port owns or is involved with properties including Boyer Park & Marina, Port of Whitman Business Air Center, Pullman Industrial Park and three Snake River ports in Almota, Central Ferry and Wilma.
Earlier this year, the port tried to develop an Agricultural Advancement Campus, of which a biodiesel plant would have been its anchor tenant. The proposed facility would have been placed partly within the Pullman city limits, near residential areas and the Pullman School District on Old Wawawai Road.
The campus was planned to be placed on more than 184 acres of land on the outskirts of Pullman, with 88 acres within city limits. The port submitted its application to the city of Pullman on March 2 to rezone land designated residential to industrial.
The proposal drew a large response from some Pullman residents, who raised concerns about the loss of residential space, negative effects on home values and environmental worries. Several protests were staged and a petition in opposition to the development was signed by more than 7,000 people.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories President and founder Ed Schweitzer also sent a letter in early March stating the company disapproved of the plan.
AgTech OS, a company that wanted to build the biodiesel plant, announced March 21 it dissolved its partnership with the port and sought an alternative location for its biofuel facility. CEO Ernest Spicer said the company backed away from the port’s plan because of “overwhelming negative sentiment.”
The port withdrew both its rezoning application and offer to purchase land partly within Pullman city limits April 20. Kieburtz said plans for the campus and its new Tekoa location are not the same initiative, and are not associated in any way.
“This purchase is a catalyst of economic growth for the city of Tekoa and the port district,” Port Commission President Karl Webber said in the news release. “It represents the Port’s commitment to nurturing and expanding the vibrant economic landscape of the county and its communities.”
AgTech OS will be holding a news conference at Zeppoz in Pullman at 3 p.m. Thursday to address plans on agricultural development in Whitman County. The company will touch on its biodiesel plant operation, as well as respond to concerns prompted by the community.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.