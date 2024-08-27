Potato firm to lay off hundreds

Soon, 379 workers at a Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. potato processing plant in Connell, Wash., will be out of a job.

Mayor Lee Barrow estimates the closure of the plant in central Washington will result in a loss of $500,000 to the community’s roughly $20 million annual budget.

“But our biggest concern are those displaced workers,” Barrow said. “We got word today just like everyone else. We are as shocked and saddened as anyone.”

Based on a population estimate from the city of Connell for 2024, the layoffs equate to more than 7% of all residents of the small farm town located just northeast of Kennewick.

Lamb Weston is food processing company based in Eagle, Idaho. It is one of the world’s largest producers and processors of frozen french fries, waffle fries and other frozen potato products, according to its website.

The layoffs will begin Nov. 30, according to a Tuesday news release from the Washington Employment Security Department.

About two-thirds of the workers expected to be laid off are residents of Connell or the nearby area. The rest are likely workers from the Tri-Cities, Othello and Moses Lake, Barrow estimated.