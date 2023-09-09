Prescribed fires to start near Cascade

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
—————
McCALL, Idaho — Over 700 acres of prescribed burns are planned on the Boise National Forest near Cascade in the coming weeks.
Exact dates and times depend on safe weather conditions to ensure that the small, controlled fires to clear brush and other wildfire hazards do not burn out of control.
Once project dates are confirmed, plans will be posted on the Boise National Forest’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BoiseNationalForest. Projects could start any time this week until late November.
“These prescribed fires are one of the most important tools we have to both improve forest health and reduce hazard fuels that could otherwise lead to intense wildfires threatening nearby communities,” said Boise National Forest Supervisor Brant Petersen. “Our prescribed fires are carefully planned by our firefighters to account for public safety, reduced future wildfire risk and minimize smoke during the burning operations.”
There are 11 projects planned this fall totaling over 5,300 acres on the Boise Forest, but only four are set to be ignited near Cascade.
The Padget burn includes 200 acres about a mile northwest of High Valley.
Willow South includes 228 acres about 4 miles southwest of Cascade.
Moore Moths includes 148 acres about 6 miles southwest of Cascade.
Lost Horse includes 173 acres in three areas about 10 miles east of Cascade near the footprint of the East Fire.
Each project typically lasts one or two days, with several days of monitoring afterward to check that the fire does not grow out of the desired boundary.
The projects are part of the Forest Service’s wildfire crisis strategy response and are part of the Boise National Forest’s more active hazardous fuels reduction planning over the next five to seven years, officials said.
The wildfire crisis strategy includes work to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires through prescribed burns, thinning and other forestry work. It is primarily funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated $59.5 million to the Boise and Payette National Forests so far.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Trustee questions language of code of conduct
GRANGEVILLE — A newly elected trustee on the Syringa Hospital board has questions about its board code of conduct.
“I have a problem with part ‘E’ in the board code of conduct,” trustee Joel Cleary said at the Aug. 22 Syringa Hospital meeting. Newcomer Cleary was elected to a six-year position on the board in May.
The board code of conduct reads “Effective governance is critical to the long-term success of Syringa Hospital and Clinics. It is vital that each and every board member take their responsibilities seriously and pledge their best efforts to follow this code of conduct. In pursuit of governance excellence, I pledge to: (the list includes items A through K with E reading: Fully support the decisions of the majority once a decision has been reached, even if I am in the minority.”
Cleary stated this part of the code curtails board members if they cannot talk about opposing beliefs.
“It doesn’t hurt to have diverse opinions,” he said.
Trustee Shireene Hale said diversity of opinion is good, but once something is researched, discussed, and voted on, “I don’t feel going around talking about it does any good.”
“I just don’t think it’s honest, pretending everyone agrees,” Cleary said.
“If we are divided in public after a decision is made, it’s a disservice to the community,” trustee Jerry Zumalt said.
“I disagree,” Cleary answered.
CEO Abner King said he did not feel part E stated there could not be diverse opinions or that board members were not allowed to express their feelings.
Zumalt moved to accept the code as written and trustees present all voted yes with the exception of Cleary. Cleary then asked for an oral poll vote and requested it be recorded in the meeting minutes.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday